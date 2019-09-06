Fall film series, festivals, and special occasions

Mexican filmmaker Issa López’s “Tigers Are Not Afraid,” a modern fairy tale about orphans of the drug war, opens Sept. 20; the Boston Women’s Film Festival returns for its second year, Sept. 26-29 (there are also screenings at the Museum of Fine Arts); the repertory series Python-athon: 50 Years of Nonsense celebrates the films of Monty Python (Oct. 11-14); Make My Day: The Cinematic Imagination of the Reagan Era (Nov. 5-13), a series programmed in collaboration with the Harvard Film Archive, brings critic J. Hoberman to the Brattle Nov. 12.

Go to www.brattlefilm.org.

Coolidge Corner Theatre

In anticipation of the release of his latest feature, “Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar is celebrated with Cine Almodovar, including “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” (Sept. 17); “All About My Mother” (Sept. 24); and “Talk to Her” (Oct. 1). The Alloy Orchestra performs live its original score for “Underworld” (Sept. 23), the 1927 silent classic that launched Josef von Sternberg’s Hollywood career; the 19th Annual Halloween Marathon (Oct. 26) provides 12 straight hours of spookiness, all on 35mm film.

Go to coolidge.org.

Advertisement

Harvard Film Archive

The B-Film Low-Budget Hollywood Cinema 1935-1959 (Sept. 13–Nov. 25) includes “The Leopard Man,” “The Falcon and the Co-Eds,” “Weird Woman,” “Gun Crazy,” “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” and “Stranger on the Third Floor,” among others. Indie director Alex Ross Perry gets a complete retrospective with Uncomfortably Yours: The Films of Alex Ross Perry (Oct. 18–Nov. 16). Former FSC-Radcliffe fellow Mati Diop returns with her debut feature “Atlantique” (Nov. 18), winner of the grand prix at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Go to harvardfilmarchive.org.

Somerville Theatre

The silent film “Girl Shy,” starring Harold Lloyd, screens in 35mm, with live music by Jeff Rapsis, on Sept. 22. Guest curator Julia Marchese, formerly of Los Angeles’s historic New Beverly Cinema, programs and hosts a horror series Oct. 24-30. It includes 35mm screenings of “Psycho,” “Firestarter,” “Carrie,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Freaks.” Select screenings in 70mm of Todd Phillips’s much anticipated “Joker” begin Oct. 4. The annual screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with a live performance by the Teseracte Players, takes place Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Go to somervilletheatre.com.

Museum of Fine Arts

This year’s last Sunset Cinema outdoor screening takes place Sept. 12, with Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror thriller “Us.” The second annual Boston Women’s Film Festival (there are also screenings at the Brattle) opens Sept. 26, with Julia Hart’s “Fast Color,” and runs to Sept. 29, with “Martha: A Picture Story,” a documentary about photographer Martha Cooper, who captured New York’s graffiti and hip-hop movements in the 1980s.

Go to www.mfa.org.

Boston Film Festival

The 35th annual BFF (Sept. 19-22) takes place at Showplace Icon in the Seaport District, with several screenings also at the Boston Public Library. Highlights include the world premiere of “She’s in Portland,” starring Minka Kelly, Tommy Dewey, and Francois Arnaud; the US premiere of writer-director Taika Waititi’s “JoJo Rabbit,” starring Scarlett Johansson; and the East Cost premiere of “A Hidden Place,” the latest from director Terrence Malick.

Go to www.bostonfilmfestival.org.

Camden International Film Festival

The 15th edition of this prestigious documentary festival takes place Sept. 12-15 throughout Camden, Rockport, and Rockland, Maine. Among the eight world premieres are BAFTA winner Dan Vernon’s “The Changin’ Times of Ike White”; Martha Shane’s “Narrowsburg”; Vytautas Puidokas’s “El Padre Médico”; Michel Negroponte’s “My Autonomous Neighbor,” and the US premiere of Oscar winner Alex Gibney’s “Citizen K.”

Advertisement

Go to pointsnorthinstitute.org.

Boston Latino International

Film Festival

The 18th annual BLIFF (Sept. 25-29, at the MFA and other venues) opens with “The Infiltrators,” at the MFA, with directors Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra present. Director Margo Guernsey presents her documentary, “Councilwoman,” about Carmen Castillo, a Dominican hotel cleaner and Providence city councilor. Other highlights include the award winners “The Silence of Others,” from Spain, with directors Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar in attendance, and “Divino Amor” (“Divine Love”), from Brazil.

Go to www.bliff.org.

Boston Palestine Film Festival

The 13th BPFF runs Oct. 18-27 at the MFA and Brattle. Highlights include the opening feature, Elia Suleiman’s Cannes prizewinner, “It Must Be Heaven”; the closing night film, Mats Grorud’s animated “The Tower,” both at the MFA; and Bassam Jarbawi’s “Screwdriver” (Oct. 25), at the Brattle.

Go to www.bostonpalestinefilmfest.org.

Boston Asian American Film Festival

New England’s largest Asian-American film festival, a production of the Asian American Resource Workshop, celebrates its 11th year Oct. 24-27 with screenings and guest filmmakers at the Brattle, Paramount Center, and Pao Arts Center.

Go to www.baaff.org.

Arlington International Film Festival

The 9th annual AIFF (Nov. 7-10), at the Capitol Theatre, opens with Michael Piscitelli’s “Path of the Daf,” about the proliferation of daffodils in Boston, which has become a new tradition to honor the Boston Marathon.

Advertisement

Go to aiffest.org.

Boston International Kids

Film Festival

The 6th annual BIKFF runs Nov. 15–17, at the Somerville Theatre, with a slate of films by, for, and about kids.

Go to bikff.org.

Boston Jewish Film Festival

The BJFF celebrates its 31st anniversary Nov. 6-17, at the MFA and other venues in and around Boston.

Go to www.bjff.org.