Fall movies 2019: Dozens of titles coming soon to theaters

Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel comes to the screen. An adolescent orphaned in a bombing takes possession of a famous painting. Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Jeffrey Wright, Sarah Paulson, and Luke Wilson head an impressive cast.

RAISE HELL: THE LIFE & TIMES OF MOLLY IVINS

There are no liberals quite like ones from Texas. As Janice Engel’s documentary makes plain, the late columnist was definitely unique: colorful, quotable, larger than life (it helped that she was 6 feet tall).

Also opening: “A Faithful Man,” “Hustlers,” “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” “Ray & Liz”

SEPT. 20

AD ASTRA

Advertisement

In Latin, the title means “to the stars.” Brad Pitt (speaking of stars) plays an astronaut who goes in search of his father (Tommy Lee Jones), lost on a space mission 30 years before. Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, and Ruth Negga costar. James Gray directed.

DOWNTON ABBEY

Upstairs, downstairs — little screen, big screen — the aristocratic Crawley family and their various attendants switch platforms. Look for familiar faces belonging to Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, and Jim Carter.

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD

Consider the title a warning, and the subtitle consolation. Sylvester Stallone stars in this fifth outing for the Vietnam-vet killing machine. The location is Mexico, the target drug cartels.

Also opening: “Ms. Purple,” “Tigers Are Not Afraid”

SEPT. 27

THE LAUNDROMAT

Director Steven Soderbergh does to shady Panama bankers what he did earlier this year to shady sports agents in “High Flying Bird.” Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Sharon Stone, and Antonio Banderas head a standout cast.

ABOMINABLE

A young yeti who finds himself marooned in Shanghai gets help from some human friends in this animated feature. Voice talent includes Chloe Bennet (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Sarah Paulson, and Eddie Izzard.

JUDY

Renée Zellweger is already generating Oscar talk for her portrayal of Judy Garland. The biopic focuses on the final year of the legendary actress-singer’s life. Finn Wittrock plays her fifth, and final, husband, Mickey Deans.

Advertisement

Also opening: “Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” “The Death of Dick Long”

OCT. 4

JOKER

Joaquin Phoenix takes on the title role in this origin story. He also takes on the memory of Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance in “The Dark Knight” (2008). Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Frances Conroy, and Brian Tyree Henry costar.

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

Eddie Murphy as foul-mouthed ’70s comedian, blaxploitation star, and proto-rapper Rudy Ray Moore isn’t exactly casting against type. Neither is Craig Brewer (TV’s “Empire, “Hustle & Flow”) as director.

LUCY IN THE SKY

Expect no diamonds. Natalie Portman plays the title character, an astronaut who has a hard time adjusting to life back on Earth. The intriguing cast includes Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Ellen Burstyn, and Tig Notaro.

Also opening: “Britt-Marie Was Here,” “First Love,” “Where’s My Roy Cohn?”

OCT. 11

GEMINI MAN

Will Smith plays an aging gun for hire. His new nemesis? His younger self. Clive Owen and Benedict Wong costar. Even better, Ang Lee (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Life of Pi”) directed.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Everyone’s favorite family from next door (assuming you live next to a graveyard) returns in animated form. Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), and Bette Midler (Grandma) are among those doing the vocal honors.

THE COTTON CLUB ENCORE

Thirty-five years ago Francis Ford Coppola’s much-anticipated Prohibition-era musical got mixed reviews. Now he offers a revised cut (shades of “Apocalypse Now Redux”). “This is the film the world should have seen,” he says.

Advertisement

THE KING

Talk about once more unto the breach: David Michôd directed and with Joel Edgerton wrote this version of Shakespeare’s “Henry V.” Edgerton plays Falstaff, with Timothée Chalamet as Henry, Ben Mendelsohn as Henry IV, and Robert Pattinson as the French dauphin.

PARASITE

Two families, one rich, one poor, collide in this South Korean black comedy that doubles as thriller. The wildly gifted Bong Joon Ho (“Okja,” “Snowpiercer,” “Mother”) directed and helped write the script. Winner of this year’s Palme d’Or at Cannes.

OCT. 18

PAIN AND GLORY

Writter-director Pedro Almodóvar looks at . . . a writer-director (Antonio Banderas). It sounds like Almodóvar’s “8½,” and if any working filmmaker could pull off a Fellini, he’s the one. Penélope Cruz costars.

THE LIGHTHOUSE Robert Eggers (“The Witch”) directed this fantasy-horror drama about two lightkeepers (Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe) who live on an island off the New England coast in the 1890s.

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS

OF EVIL

Angelina Jolie returns in this sequel to the 2014 film about She Who Is Definitely Not to Be Messed With. Also back are Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, and Imelda Staunton. Newly on hand are Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michelle Pfeiffer.

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP

It’s been 10 years since the original. Making a return engagement are Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, and (yes!) Bill Murray. New to the flesh-eating festivities are Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, and Dan Aykroyd.

Advertisement

Also opening: “Jim Allison: Breakthrough,” “Midnight Traveler”

OCT. 25

JOJO RABBIT

Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) directed this unusual black comedy-drama about a German boy in World War II. His mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. The unusual part? His imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (played by Waititi).

Also opening: “Black and Blue,” “By the Grace of God,” “The Current War,” “The Kill Team,” “Memory: The Origins of Alien”

NOV. 1

HARRIET

Cynthia Erivo (“Bad Times at the El Royale”) stars as Harriet Tubman in this biopic about the legendary heroine of the Underground Railroad. Kasi Lemmons (“Eve’s Bayou”) directed and cowrote the script.

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN

Edward Norton stars in, directed, and wrote this adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel about a ’50s private eye (Norton) with Tourette’s syndrome. The impressive cast includes Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Cherry Jones, and Alec Baldwin.

TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Seems like old times, “Terminator”-wise, for this sixth franchise installment. Arnold Schwarzenegger (1-4) and Linda Hamilton (1-2) team up again with Edward Furlong, from number two. More promising, Tim Miller (“Deadpool”) directed.

Also opening: “Waves”

NOV. 6

MARRIAGE STORY

Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale”) wrote and directed this story of a marriage going kaput. Adam Driver plays the husband, a stage director, with Scarlett Johansson as his actress wife. Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta (quite a trio, no?) costar.

NOV. 8

THE IRISHMAN

Advertisement

Martin Scorsese returns to a life of cinematic crime — and at epic length (210 minutes) — in this based-on-fact story. What a cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino (as Jimmy Hoffa!), Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, and even Ray Romano.

DOCTOR SLEEP

Ewan McGregor plays Dan Torrence — better known in “The Shining” as Danny — in this adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 sequel to his celebrated novel. Rebecca Ferguson (the “Mission: Impossible” movies) and Jacob Tremblay (“Good Boys,” “Room”) costar.

FRANKIE

Ira Sachs (“Little Men,” “Love Is Strange”) directed and cowrote this intimate drama about a Portuguese vacation that produces a clash among three generations. Isabelle Huppert, Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, and Greg Kinnear head an eclectic cast.

HONEY BOY

Shia LaBeouf wrote and stars in this highly autobiographical story about a young actor’s mental-health issues and conflicts with his father. Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”) plays the LaBeouf stand-in.

KLAUS

This first animated feature from Netflix tells the tale of a postman who discovers the actual whereabouts of Santa. Vocal talent includes Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Joan Cusack, and Jason Schwartzman.

LAST CHRISTMAS

Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) directed this London-set romantic comedy. Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) play the couple in question. Also on hand are Michelle Yeoh and cowriter Emma Thompson.

Also opening: “Playing With Fire”

NOV. 15

FORD v. FERRARI

The 24-hour race at Le Mans is as fast and furious as it gets. In 1966, American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) took on the Europeans. James Mangold (“The Wolverine,” “Walk the Line”) directed.

CHARLIE’S ANGELS

Yes, they’re back. Elizabeth Banks directed and was one of the 10 (!) writers credited, so maybe it will be a more feminist take? Playing the trio of angelic crime-solving derring-doers are Kristen Stewart (yup, Kristen Stewart), Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

THE GOOD LIAR

It’s an old story, a con man tries to take advantage of a widow. But wait, it’s Ian McKellen who plays the con man, and Helen Mirren the widow. Bill Condon (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Gods and Monsters”) directed.

THE REPORT

In this based-on-fact story, Adam Driver plays a Senate staffer investigating the CIA’s post-9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program. Jon Hamm and Annette Bening costar. Frequent Steven Soderbergh scriptwriter Scott Z. Burns wrote and directed.

Also opening: “Atlantics”

NOV. 22

FROZEN 2

Six years after “Frozen” became such a phenomenon, they’re back: Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf (Josh Gad). Newly on vocal hand are Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown. Expect Elsa to have another showstopping number.

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Tom Hanks plays Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” fame. Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) and Chris Cooper costar. Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) directed.

21 BRIDGES

Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) plays a New York police detective with a very rough night ahead of him. Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch, and J.K. Simmons costar.

DARK WATERS

Anne Hathaway, Mark Ruffalo, Bill Pullman, and Tim Robbins head the cast in this based-on-fact drama about a corporate lawyer taking on a chemical manufacturer over environmental violations. Todd Haynes (“Mildred Pierce,” “I’m Not There”) directed.

NOV. 27

KNIVES OUT

The ultimate game of Clue? Rian Johnson (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) wrote and directed this comic murder mystery. What a cast: Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, and, why not, Don Johnson.

QUEEN & SLIM

In this drama, things go very wrong on an African-American couple’s first date when a policeman pulls them over. Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) play the title characters. Melina Matsoukas directed James Frey and Lena Waithe’s script.

THE TWO POPES

As in Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and Francis (Jonathan Pryce). If the Vatican has a multiplex, expect this to play on every screen. Fernando Meirelles (“City of God”) directed.

DEC. 6

THE AERONAUTS

In Victorian England, a balloonist and scientist (Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, reunited from “The Theory of Everything”) ascend to new heights — and risk their lives doing so. Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”) costars.

Also opening: “In Fabric”

DEC. 13

A HIDDEN LIFE

Terrence Malick (“Days of Heaven,” “The Tree of Life”) directed and wrote this based-on-fact drama about an Austrian farmer (August Diehl) who refuses to fight for the Nazis. The late Bruno Ganz makes one of his last screen appearances.

UNCUT GEMS

The Safdie brothers (“Good Time”) directed and wrote, with Ronald Bronstein, this comic drama about a high-end jeweler (Adam Sandler) with serious cash-flow issues. What a supporting cast: Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, LaKeith Stanfield, and Kevin Garnett (!) as himself.

Also opening: “Black Christmas,” “Jumanji: The Next Level”

DEC. 20

CATS

What took them so long? Among the felines are Idris Elba (Macavity), Taylor Swift (Bombalurina), Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy), James Corden (Bustopher Jones), and Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella, singing “Memory”). Tom Hooper (“Les Misérables”) directed.

STAR WARS: THE RISE

OF SKYWALKER

J.J. Abrams directed this final outing in the Skywalker cycle of “Star Wars” movies. Newcomer Keri Russell joins Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver (hiss), Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, John Boyega, and old friend Billy Dee Williams.

SUPERINTELLIGENCE

Will artificial intelligence take over the world? Not if Melissa McCarthy’s character in this comedy has any say in the matter. Variously helping and hindering McCarthy are Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree, and James Corden (not wearing a cat costume).

DEC. 25

LITTLE WOMEN

Louisa May Alcott’s much-loved novel once again comes to the screen. Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) directed and did the adaptation, with Sarah Polley. The cast includes Florence Pugh (Amy), Emma Watson (Meg), Saoirse Ronan (Jo), and Eliza Scanlen (Beth).

1917

Richard Madden and George MacKay star as two young Englishmen tasked with a suicide mission during World War I. Giving the orders are Benedict Cumberbatch and Colin Firth. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Spectre”) directed and cowrote the script.

SEBERG

Kristen Stewart plays the title role in this biopic about the actress Jean Seberg, who starred in “Breathless” and “Paint Your Wagon.” Anthony Mackie plays her activist lover, Hakim Jamal.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mfeeney@globe.com.