15 hits on this fall’s pop and rock concert calendar

PVRIS Hailing from Lowell, these alt-rockers have added synths and atmospherics to their brooding sound on their 2019 singles, the storming “Death of Me” and the swirling “Hallucinations.” Sept. 17. $29 and up. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

KACEY MUSGRAVES This Texas-born singer-songwriter’s lithe voice and knack for gossamer yet memorable melodies has made her a new type of country outlaw, one whose most recent album, “Golden Hour,” doesn’t defy genre conventions as much as it gently brushes them off on tracks like the discoball-lit “High Horse” and the luminous “Rainbow.” Sept. 12. $35 and up. Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston. 617-728-1600, www.livenation.com

MAREN MORRIS “Girl,” this country belter’s second album, squares the circle between country-pop and pop-country with aplomb, particularly on the chin-up title track and the roadhouse-ready Brothers Osborne collaboration “All My Favorite People.” Keep an ear open for tracks by the Highwomen, her supergroup with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires. Sept. 22. $35. House of Blues, Boston. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

DANIEL CAESAR “Case Study 01,” the second full-length from this Canadian singer-songwriter, is rich with metaphor and boundary-blurring, his warm croon folding in as neatly with John Mayer’s elegant guitars as it does with Brandy’s alluring alto. Sept. 23. $36 and up. House of Blues, Boston. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

CHANCE THE RAPPER With his first proper album finally out — anything he put out before this year’s celebratory “The Big Day” is officially considered a mixtape — the Chicago MC and cultural entrepreneur, whose live show brings every audience into his party, takes his victory lap through Boston. Oct. 3. $59.95 and up. TD Garden, Boston. 617-624-1050, www.tdgarden.com

GIRL BAND Operating somewhere in the post-post-post-post-punk realm, this Irish band (of dudes — the name’s ironic) is a fantastic live act, their jagged riffs, pummeling drums, and howled vocals coalescing into a thrilling, cathartic whole. Their new album “The Talkies” is out Sept. 27. Oct. 4. $12, $10 advance. Great Scott, Allston. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com

CHARLI XCX A true believer in transforming pop from the ground up, this English-born singer, songwriter, producer, and provocateur is touring behind her long-in-the-works album “Charli,” which contains collaborations with similarly minded pop forces like Lizzo, Sky Ferreira, and Christine and the Queens. Oct. 17. $35 and up. House of Blues, Boston. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

AGAINST ME! Florida’s punk heroes come to town for a two-night stint celebrating four albums in their alternative-anthem-heavy catalog: 2005’s “Searching for a Former Clarity” and 2007’s brawny “New Wave” will be played in full on Oct. 22, while the next night will feature 2010’s “White Crosses” and 2014’s rip-roaring “Transgender Dysphoria Blues.” Oct. 22-23. $35, $29 advance. Royale, Boston. 617-451-7700, www.royaleboston.com

FINNEAS The last time this California producer-songwriter was in town, he was playing sideman to his sister and creative partner — twisted teenpop icon Billie Eilish. Here, he’ll be in the spotlight, showing off his weathered voice on solo tracks like the spiky “Shelter” and the spectral “Break My Heart Again.” Oct. 24. $25, $20 advance. Paradise Rock Club, Boston. 617-562-8800, www.crossroadspresents.com

BAD BUNNY One of the leading lights of Latin trap, this Puerto Rican rapper has a velvet-lined voice that adds even more plushness to the undulating Drake collab “Mía,” and makes him a fine foil for reggaetón superstar J Balvin on their joint album “Oasis.” Oct. 25. $101 and up. Agganis Arena, Boston. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

TEGAN & SARA The Quin sisters are opening up the vaults this fall, releasing their first memoir, the teenage-years chronicle “High School,” and the accompanying album “Hey, I’m Just Like You,” which features newly recorded versions of songs they wrote in their earliest years as an artistic duo. Oct. 25. $50.50 and up. Wilbur Theatre. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

SLEATER-KINNEY Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker raise their voices in horror and delight on their new album, “The Center Won’t Hold,” which interrogates the ways people collide and fall apart through forceful lyrics and we’re-in-this-together choruses. (No word yet on how they’ll replace drummer Janet Weiss, who departed the band this summer.) Oct. 28. $37.50 and up. House of Blues, Boston. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

BIG K.R.I.T. This Mississippi MC has amassed one of hip-hop’s most sprawling discographies in a short time, with his latest album, “K.R.I.T. Iz Here,” showcasing his nimble flow and commanding bellow alongside fellow travelers like J. Cole and Lil Wayne. Nov. 1. $30, $25 advance. Paradise Rock Club, Boston. 617-562-8800, www.crossroadspresents.com

THE LAST WALTZ TOUR Lukas Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Warren Haynes head up this celebration of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert. Nov. 10. $49.50 and up. Orpheum Theatre. 617-482-0106, www.crossroadspresents.com

ROBERT FORSTER This Australian troubadour is one of the rock era’s most profound songwriters, having crafted a boatload of meticulous pop songs on his own (as he proves on March’s jangly “Inferno”) and with his late partner Grant McLennan, with whom he headed up college-rock legends The Go-Betweens. Nov. 14. $20 and up. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

Maura Johnston can be reached at maura@maura.com.