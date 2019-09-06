Rachel Bloom has some new ideas she’s crazy about

“That’s the question I keep getting now that my TV show is done, even though it’s only been done, like, four months,” she says, speaking with the Globe by phone in August. “ ‘What are you going to do with your life now?’ And it’s like, ‘I — leave me alone!’ ”

Rachel Bloom wishes interviewers would stop asking the question. Since she wrapped the fourth and final season of her musical comedy show, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” in April, she has been asked the same thing so often she’s named her “What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now? Tour” after it.

If it sounds drastic, that’s mainly because of what Bloom has been able to accomplish the past few years. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” ran for four seasons on the CW, produced 157 songs, and was the perfect vehicle for Bloom’s talent as a songwriter and comedian. She has sold out Radio City Music Hall and the London Palladium and won Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards for her portrayal of Rebecca Bunch. How do you top that?

“It’s definitely scary,” she says, “and I think it’s also weirdly freeing because I did the thing that was my dream, and now I could either view the rest of this time as a denouement or I could view it as a million different options. I view it as the latter. I still have a ton of ideas, but I’m taking my time and developing them. And that’s what this show will explore a little bit.”

The show, which she’s bringing to the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Oct. 12, will include new material Bloom is working on, with a live special for Netflix or Amazon in mind, but she’ll also draw heavily on the “Crazy Ex” catalog of songs. “I don’t want to suddenly throw that all away for the sake of newness,” says Bloom. “Also, the show just ended. People want to hear those songs, and I want to do those songs.”

Many of the songs have resonated with Bloom’s audience. In “You Stupid Bitch” from season one, Bunch sings about self-sabotaging behavior. “People really relate to that one because it’s a pretty accurate portrayal of what it feels like when you’re spiraling in self-hatred,” says Bloom. It’s also become a sing-along at live shows, which has been gratifying to Bloom. “That song was kind of written to be sung at a place like Radio City Music Hall,” she says. “To experience that was amazing.”

Two other songs dealing with serious issues surrounding mental illness have become standards in Bloom’s set — “Diagnosis” from season three, which details Bunch’s borderline personality disorder, and “Anti-Depressants Are So Not A Big Deal” from season four, in which Bunch struggles with the stigma of taking medication after a diagnosis.

“Anyone who has ever been diagnosed understands that song and the hope of that song,” Bloom says. “I’ve talked to a couple people, saying after they heard that song they went on an anti-depressant and it’s made their life better.”

That was the reaction Bloom had hoped for, but not necessarily expected. “You can hope to effect change in people’s lives, but you can’t control the way people react to your stuff,” she says. “It was great to see, OK, yes, people are getting what we were trying to do here. That’s always really a relief.”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” taught Bloom how to keep things funny while also addressing weightier issues. “How do you actually use comedy as a way to send a message, educate people, but still make people laugh and surprise people and not be super-preachy and not just go the easy route?” she says. “That’s kind of what I’ve been experimenting with the past couple years.”

The more topical songwriting is an evolution, but still fits the perspective of songs Bloom wrote for her 2013 album, “Please Love Me,” like her nerd-girl tribute to Ray Bradbury or her “Historically Accurate Disney Princess Song.”

“It’s still the same impetus I always had to write, which is: What’s something I know to be true about the world that I’ve never seen portrayed? And that could be a stand-up joke about traffic or whatever, or that could be how I feel about my mental health.”

Bloom has had plenty of opportunities to branch out after “Crazy Ex.” She’s done voice-over work on “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and the upcoming “Trolls World Tour.” She’d prefer to stay away from the 18-episode trek of something like “Crazy Ex.” Writing and performing in a live musical or Broadway show is on her list. Or perhaps something less network-friendly. “I’m excited now to do stuff that’s darker,” she says. “Because for all we could do on ‘Crazy Ex,’ we were still on a network show.”

As she heads out on tour, Bloom says she has lots of ideas about potential projects. “It’s just what stories haven’t I told?” she says. “I think that’s what’s interesting to me. I kind of go for the story first, and then the medium comes second.”

Rachel Bloom: What Am I Going To Do With My Life Now? Tour

At the Chevalier Theatre, Medford, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets $39.50-$175, 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

