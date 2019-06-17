Some series worth catching up with
There aren’t a lot of exciting new shows this week. In fact, there are none. That means it’s time to play catch-up with a few current and recently finished series. Here’s a handy guide:
The third season of Hulu’s haunting “The Handmaid’s Tale”
The Meryl Streep season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies”
HBO’s “Gentleman Jack” featuring one of the year’s best performances (by Suranne Jones)
The tortured love and backstage drama of FX’s “Fosse/Verdon”
Ava DuVernay’s heartfelt look back at the so-called Central Park Five in “When They See Us”
FX’s kooky and witty vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows”
Hulu’s good adaptation of Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22”
The evocative and beautifully acted second season of “Pose” on FX
Sundance’s marital comedy-drama “State of the Union” from writer Nick Hornby and director Stephen Frears
The grim realities of HBO’s “Chernobyl”
Season two of Amazon’s brilliant “Fleabag”
Netflix’s breezy “Dead to Me” starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.
