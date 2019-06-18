Late night hosts have first debate covered
The Democratic debates are coming, and, as has become usual, some of the late night talk shows are planning to go live for fast analysis and humor.
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” is the latest to announce live episodes following both nights of the first debate, which will be on Wednesday and Thursday, June 26 and 27. The live half-hours will be part of Noah’s “Votegasm 2020” coverage, and they’re titled “World War D: Let’s Get Ready to Ramble — Part I & II.” NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” have already scheduled special live post-debate episodes.
Here are the guest lineups:
First debate:
“The Daily Show”: FiveThirtyEight senior writer Perry Bacon Jr.
“The Late Show”: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
“Late Night”: Terry Crews and Anthony Jeselnik
Second debate:
“The Daily Show”: Howard Dean
“The Late Show”: Chris Christie and the Skimm cofounders Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg
“Late Night”: Kate McKinnon and Representative Pramila Jayapal
