TV Critic’s Corner
Netflix to deliver emotional ‘Healing’ from a dog named Dude
Cuteness alert: Netflix has just ordered up a new one. Called “The Healing Powers of Dude,” it’s a live-action single-camera show created by Erica Spates and Sam Littenberg-Weisberg.
The story line follows an 11-year-old boy starting middle school who has a social anxiety disorder. Cue Dude, a mutt who serves as Noah’s emotional support dog.
Former local guy Tom Everett Scott stars in the show, along with Larisa Oleynik, Laurel Emory, Mauricio Lara, Sophie Jaewon Kim, and newcomer Jace Chapman as the boy. Oh yeah, and Dude the Dog. Richie Keen (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) will direct four of the eight episodes.
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.