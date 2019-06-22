Binge-worthy shows just right for summer

But today I’m here to suggest some frothier fare, it being summer, the time that is right, as the scriptures have said, for dancing in the streets. The following are all light and sunny, with only a small chance of showers.

You could watch “Chernobyl,” HBO’s excellent and disturbing miniseries about the nuclear disaster and the Soviet response to it. Or you could watch season three of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is currently running on Hulu. And you should watch both, because they’re well-told stories loaded with hardcore truths.

Australian comic Josh Thomas created and starred in this bittersweet, affectionate comedy that lasted four seasons, ending in 2017. It’s one of my favorite little-known shows. Like many series these days, it’s essentially non-binary — not entirely a comedy and not entirely a drama. Thomas’s Josh is the central character in a small group of pals, all of whom are looking for love and aiming for grace. It’s the opposite of “Seinfeld” or “Friends” in tone; they’re all bonkers, but quietly so, without catchphrases or applause. Josh is an awkward, endearing, and tall gay man caring for his mother, who is bipolar and has suicidal tendencies — all of which adds some gentle drama. Guess who plays Mum’s best friend? A then-unknown named Hannah Gadsby. Hulu

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney in “Catastrophe.” (Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

“Catastrophe”

If you haven’t seen this four-season delight, you owe yourself. It’s just the right tone for easy summer viewing. The outline of the comedy is nothing special: A lovably goofy American guy played by Rob Delaney has a fling in London with a feisty Irish woman played by Sharon Horgan, an unexpected baby ensues, and they try to raise the baby together despite being near-strangers. But the cast members — including Carrie Fisher and Ashley Jensen — are great, and the writing, by Delaney and Horgan, is too. The pair are one of TV comedy’s most believable couples, as they argue and make up and click in a charming but never cloying way. Work, parenting, sobriety, monogamy, sex — they’re all part of this surprisingly romantic story. Amazon

“Dead to Me”

The 10 episodes of the first and only season so far are a half-hour each, so you’ll breeze through this comedy with dramatic themes. I couldn’t wait to see how show creator Liz Feldman would get out of the corner in which she puts the story at the beginning. I’m not going to spoil anything here, but the plot is juicy and twisty and funny. Christina Applegate is remarkably good as a real estate agent whose husband was recently killed by a hit-and-run driver, and she is obsessed with finding out whodunit. Linda Cardellini is excellent, too, as a bohemian free spirit Applegate meets in a grief group. Together, they’re a twisted-up Lucy and Ethel. Netflix

“Burn Notice”

It lasted beyond its natural creative life, but it remained a breezy comedy-drama about a spy — played with masterful irony and cool charm by the GQ-handsome Jeffrey Donovan — who has been blacklisted without knowing why. If you like procedurals, but want one that won’t scare you into agoraphobia, this one’s for you. In his hometown of Miami, Donovan’s Michael reconnects with his eccentric ex (Gabrielle Anwar) and his retired spy pal (B movie icon Bruce Campbell) to solve cases. The only case he can’t solve: his relationship with his passive-aggressive mother, played memorably by Sharon Gless. “Burn Notice” doesn’t take itself seriously as it consistently leans into spoof, helped by Donovan’s wry second-person voice-over. Amazon, Hulu

“Portlandia”

There are times when the only thing that will satisfy is a sketch comedy show — disparate shorts that require no attention span and a lot of good will (for the inevitable misses). And “Portlandia” was one of the most consistently good sketch series for eight seasons, a gentle jab at hipster preciousness by a pair of sharp comics, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Playing a population of different characters, they staked as their territory that place where being woke and being selfish overlap. Brining fetishes, gender twists, artisanal shoelaces, goth affectations, the religion of kale — they’re all here for your tender-hearted mockery. Extra: Check out Armisen’s kooky “Los Espookys,” currently on HBO, about three people who create fake horror scenes. Netflix

Keegan-Michael and Jordan Peele of “Key & Peele.” (Comedy Central)

“Key & Peele”

Speaking of sketch comedy, this 2012-15 Comedy Central series was one of the decade’s best. There are 53 episodes out there for your enjoyment. Comedy duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key move from political and cultural satire to racial scenarios that play on code-switching. The best-known sketches involve Peele as Obama talking to the nation and Key as his anger interpreter (Key did it with the real Obama at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner). Black Republicans, Middle Eastern “Wild and Crazy Guys,” a pair of valets who mispronounce famous names (think Michelle P-Fifer) — their recurring characters were always a kick.

“Angie Tribeca”

This one seems like it was built for summer viewing. You need to watch it as you’d watch “Airplane!” and “Naked Gun” and “Get Smart” and completely give in to the silliness. Created by Steve and Nancy Carell, it totals four seasons — 40 episodes — of inspired and intensely binge-able nonsense. There are spoofs of cop procedurals, and enough bad puns and overworked clichés to keep you groaning happily for weeks. Rashida Jones is Angie, and the endless guest cast includes Chris Pine, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Gary Cole, Lisa Kudrow, Bill Murray, Jon Hamm, Natalie Portman, Joe Jonas, Niecy Nash, Anjelica Huston, Carol Burnett, and Jones’s parents, Quincy Jones and the late Peggy Lipton.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.