This week in TV: A double shot of Democrats, Julian Edelman’s arc, and Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes

And so it begins. This week, 20 Democratic candidates will be going head to head (to head to head, etc.) in the first of 12 — yes, 12 — prime-time primary debates. Their goal: To take on Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

The two-hour events Wednesday and Thursday will be held in Miami, and they’ll air on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. The moderators will be Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, and José Diaz-Balart. Each night, Holt, Guthrie, and Diaz-Balart will moderate the first hour, and Holt, Todd, and Maddow will moderate the second.

By the way: For the first time, the Democratic National Committee has required that the moderators for each debate include at least one woman and one person of color.

The 20 candidates have been divided in two, with some effort to mix higher-polling names with the lesser-knowns. The result is a bit unbalanced, though, with more of the higher-polling names — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Pete Buttigieg — clustered together on Thursday.

Four of the 24 candidates did not make the cut to appear in the first debate, based on their donor and polling numbers. They are Governor Steve Bullock of Montana; former senator Mike Gravel of Alaska; Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Fla.; and our own US Representative Seth Moulton.

When there were a lot of Republican candidates competing for the 2016 nomination, the Republican National Committee took a different approach, holding back-to-back debates on the same day, with the earlier, pre-prime-time debate for lesser-known candidates and then a “main stage” debate in prime-time for the frontrunners.

Night One

Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

John Delaney, former Maryland congressman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Beto O’Rourke, former Texas congressman

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

Tim Ryan, Ohio congressman

Julian Castro, former HUD secretary

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Night Two

Thursday at 9 p.m.

Joe Biden, former vice president

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind., mayor

Kamala Harris, California senator

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator

Marianne Williamson, author

Eric Swalwell, California congressman

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

The next debates announced so far are July 30-31 on CNN and Sept. 12-13 on ABC.

HBO’s “Years and Years” stars Emma Thompson as a celebrity-turned-politician. (Robert Ludovic/HBO)

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. HBO’s gripping new six-episode miniseries “Years and Years” follows a British family — and a celebrity-turned-politician played by Emma Thompson — through the next 15 years of world history. It’s a haunting view of the near future, in a “Black Mirror” kind of way, with characters who are beautifully developed by creator and writer Russell T Davies of “Dr. Who” and “Queer as Folk.” The political becomes intimately personal in the miniseries, which continues HBO’s push into Monday night programming. It premieres at 9 p.m. Here’s my review.

2. Here’s a seven-part miniseries that’s bound to stir up some political and cultural feels. “The Loudest Voice,” based on Gabriel Sherman’s nonfiction book and adapted by “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy, is about the rise and ultimate fall of Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Russell Crowe portrays Ailes (John Lithgow will play Ailes in the winter movie “Fair and Balanced”) and the supporting cast includes Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane, Naomi Watts, and Josh Charles. Among the themes: the role Ailes and Fox News played in the rise of Donald Trump, and the sexual harassment settlements that led to Ailes’s downfall.

3. Julian Edelman — perhaps you’ve heard of him? — is receiving documentary treatment this week on Showtime. “100%: Julian Edelman” follows his journey from injury and suspension to Super Bowl MVP, with testimony from the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Deion Sanders. Airing Friday at 9 p.m., it’s narrated by actor Michael Rapaport. By the way, Edelman shows up on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night.

4. I love the idea of this comedy series — making fun of a TV trend — and hope it’s good. Called “What Just Happened??!,” it’s a spoof of TV “after shows” such as AMC’s “Talking Dead” and “After Bad” and HBO’s ”After the Thrones.” Fred Savage stars as the host, who’s obsessed with a fictional sci-fi series called “The Flare.” Each week, he welcomes a panel of guests and actors from “The Flare” to discuss that week’s episode. “What Just Happened??!” premieres on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Fox.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Big Brother”

Oh brother, it’s the 21st-season premiere. CBS, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

“Legion”

More visual trippiness as the third and final season arrives. FX, Monday, 10 p.m.

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality”

A portrait of the Alabama public interest attorney seeking to eradicate racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. HBO, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“Family Business”

After learning France is about to legalize pot, a down-on-his-luck entrepreneur and his family race to turn their butcher shop into a marijuana café. Friday, Netflix

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings”

The stand-up side of the star of Hulu’s enjoyable “Ramy.” HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.

“The Rook”

A supernatural spy thriller about a high-ranking official in London who loses her memory, starring Adrian Lester and Joely Richardson. Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m.

LATE NIGHT LIVE

In case you need to laugh it all away, some of the late-night crew will be going live on Wednesday and Thursday to deal directly with the debates.

On Wednesday:

• “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” with FiveThirtyEight senior writer Perry Bacon Jr.

• “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” with US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

• “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” with Colin Quinn

• “Late Night With Seth Meyers” with Terry Crews and Anthony Jeselnik

On Thursday:

• “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” with former governor of Vermont Howard Dean

• “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and the Skimm co-founders Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg.

• “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” with Nikki Minaj.

• “Late Night With Seth Meyers” with Kate McKinnon and US Representative Pramila Jayapal.

