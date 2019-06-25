Ryan Murphy to direct, produce ‘The Prom’ for Netflix

Ryan Murphy is bringing the Streep to Netflix. The producer, who has a five-year deal with the streaming service, is going to direct and produce a movie adaptation of the Tony-nominated stage musical “The Prom.”

Meryl Streep will star, along with Nicole Kidman (her “Big Little Lies” and “The Hours” costar), James Corden, Ariana Grande, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells. Murphy has also announced four other Netflix projects: The “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” spinoff series “Ratched,” a comedy anthology series called “The Politician” with Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, a drama about old Tinseltown called “Hollywood,” and a movie adaptation of the recent revival of “The Boys in the Band” with the stage cast.

As with those Netflix movies that the company feels might have Oscar potential, Murphy’s “The Prom” will have a short theatrical run before showing up on Netflix.