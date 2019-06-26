Julian Edelman tells Stephen Colbert that his favorite Super Bowl ring is ‘the next one’

. @Edelman11 thinks more Super Bowl rings are coming his way. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/CqgCKeCVwQ

And the three-time Super Bowl champion brought along some jewelry, allowing Colbert to try on his trio of title rings.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared on “The Late Show” on Tuesday night to talk with Stephen Colbert about his new documentary “100%: Julian Edelman,” which airs on Showtime on Friday.

The two discussed Edelman’s Jewish faith, his relationship with Tom Brady, and the forthcoming documentary, which tracks the receiver’s recovery from a knee injury in 2017 through his comeback last season. Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards in 12 regular-season games and capped a strong postseason by being named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

But, in a fit of Brady-like competitiveness, Edelman mimicked his quarterback’s 2005 statement about championships when Colbert asked his guest which ring was his favorite.

“The next one,” the receiver replied.

