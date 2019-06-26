Maisie Williams goes from ‘GoT’ to comedy miniseries

The child cast of “Game of Thrones” grew up in front of us, and now that the series is over, they’re all taking off into the wild blue yonder. In the case of Maisie Williams, who played Arya, that wild blue yonder is a miniseries called “Two Weeks to Live.”

The six-part comedy is being produced by European pay cabler Sky in England, but I’m betting it will end up on our screens at some point. It’s written by Gaby Hull, and it’s about a woman whose father died in mysterious circumstances when she was a little girl. Now, she’s trying to find out what happened, and in the process she winds up on the run from gangsters with a bag of stolen cash.