Here’s how late-night hosts reacted to the first Democratic primary debate

Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show aired on NBC just a half-hour after the debate concluded on the same network. He noted there was a lot of buzz in the studio that night, joking that it was “just like the Superbowl, if 20 teams played the game over two nights and the winner wasn’t decided for another year.”

After the first Democratic primary debate came to a close, late-night hosts took to their respective sound stages and riffed on everything from the number of candidates on stage to a technical difficulty with the microphones.

The late-night host poked fun at the technical difficulty that derailed the second hour of the debate and Cory Booker’s reaction to Beto O’Rourke speaking Spanish. He said he hoped the next debate would be in Boston so he could hear the candidates say, “we need free college for anyone who is wicked smaht.”

Fallon also made a song to teach the candidates how not to become a meme.

Advertisement

Watch the full clip here:

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Stephen Colbert joked that the first debate was a “dress rehearsal” for Thursday night’s debate.

“Tonight, Wednesday, was the undercard pitting Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Beto O’Rourke against seven people angling for MSNBC shows.”

Colbert also poked fun at O’Rourke’s Spanish, saying he was either “trying to lock up the Hispanic vote or he’s running for embarrassing dad at a Mexican restaurant.”

Colbert also did segments comparing the candidates to Pokemon trading cards, and gave the candidates alter egos.

Watch the full clip here:

“Late-Night with Seth Meyers”

Seth Meyers took a closer look at the debate in his “A Closer Look” segment. In a joke about how many candidates are running, Meyers showed a photo collage with headshots of all the politicians.

Advertisement

“There are so many people, you didn’t even notice that one of them is Guy Fieri.”

Meyers also poked fun at Tim Ryan’s casual outfit while he toured the stage ahead of the debate, saying he looks like he “should be pounding some Sam Adams at a Red Sox game.”

Watch the full clip here:

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson