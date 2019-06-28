Second night of Democratic debate sets record

Looks like the crowded Democratic debates on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo did quite well in the Nielsen ratings this week. People are already paying close attention to the campaign, it turns out, as the party prepares to put a candidate up against Donald Trump next year.

On Wednesday, 15.3 million tuned in for the first round, which featured Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker, and the gang. That’s a big number, especially since it doesn’t include streaming viewership. It nearly broke the record set in 2015, when the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders drew 15.5 million.