Bravo gives ‘Cash Cab’ reboot the green light

Bravo is doing its part for the reboot revolution. Remember “Cash Cab,” the 2005-12 series that aired on the Discovery Channel (and then had a Discovery revival in 2017-18)? Based on a British series and franchised around the world, the game show, hosted by Ben Bailey, had Bailey picking up passengers in New York and quizzing them for cash prizes.

Now Bravo is bringing the series back, with Bailey still at the wheel. The network says there will be a few changes: “The stakes are higher, the car will be upgraded and the questions will include more for lovers of pop culture,” according to a release.