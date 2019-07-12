scorecardresearch
‘Avenue 5’ takes ‘Veep’ creator back to HBO

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,July 12, 2019, 54 minutes ago
Armando Iannucci (right) with Julia-Louis Dreyfus at the 2015 Emmy Awards.(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

“Veep” is gone, but its creator, Armando Iannucci, is coming back to HBO with a new series. The Brit has created and is writing “Avenue 5,” a space comedy set 40 years into the future, when space tourism is all the rage. Families are going on space-cations just as they go to Disney World now.

Hugh Laurie, who was in “Veep,” will star as the captain of a space cruise ship called Avenue 5. And the rest of the cast isn’t too shabby, either, with Zach Woods (from “The Office” and “Silicon Valley”), Jessica St. Clair (“Playing House”), Suzy Nakamura, Kyle Bornheimer, and Josh Gad.

