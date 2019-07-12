‘Avenue 5’ takes ‘Veep’ creator back to HBO

Armando Iannucci (right) with Julia-Louis Dreyfus at the 2015 Emmy Awards. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

“Veep” is gone, but its creator, Armando Iannucci, is coming back to HBO with a new series. The Brit has created and is writing “Avenue 5,” a space comedy set 40 years into the future, when space tourism is all the rage. Families are going on space-cations just as they go to Disney World now.