List of nominees for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards

By Associated PressJuly 16, 2019, 41 minutes ago
Actors Ken Jeong (left) and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees at the 71st Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement Tuesday.
Actors Ken Jeong (left) and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees at the 71st Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement Tuesday. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Comedy Series: ‘‘Barry"; ‘‘Fleabag"; ‘‘The Good Place"; ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; ‘‘Russian Doll"; ‘‘Schitt’s Creek"; ‘‘Veep.’’

Drama Series: ‘‘Better Call Saul"; ‘‘Bodyguard"; ‘‘Game of Thrones"; ‘‘Killing Eve"; ‘‘Ozark"; ‘‘Pose"; ‘‘Succession"; ‘‘This is Us.’’

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, ‘‘Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, ‘‘This is Us"; Kit Harrington, ‘‘Game of Thrones"; Bob Odenkirk, ‘‘Better Call Saul"; Billy Porter, ‘‘Pose"; Milo Ventimiglia, ‘‘This is Us.’’

Actress, Drama Series: Emilia Clarke, ‘‘Game of Thrones"; Robin Wright, ‘‘House of Cards"; Jodie Comer, ‘‘Killing Eve"; Sandra Oh, ‘‘Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, ‘‘Ozark"; Viola Davis, ‘‘How To Get Away With Murder"; Mandy Moore, ‘‘This Is Us.’’

Limited Series: ‘‘Chernobyl"; ‘‘Escape at Dannemora"; ‘‘Fosse/Verdon"; ‘‘When They See Us"; ‘‘Sharp Objects.’’

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Mahershala Ali, ‘‘True Detective"; Benicio Del Toro, ‘‘Escape at Dannemora"; Jared Harris, ‘‘Chernobyl"; Jharrel Jerome, ‘‘When They See Us"; Sam Rockwell, ‘‘Fosse/Verdon.’’

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amy Adams, ‘‘Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, ‘‘Escape at Dannemora"; Aunjanue Ellis, ‘‘When They See Us"; Joey King, ‘‘The Act"; Niecy Nash, ‘‘When They See Us"; Michelle Williams, ‘‘Fosse/Verdon.’’

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Rufus Sewell, ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Adam Sandler, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; John Mulaney, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; Matt Damon, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; Robert De Niro, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; Peter MacNicol, ‘‘Veep.’’

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Fiona Shaw, ‘‘Fleabag"; Kristin Scott Thomas, ‘‘Fleabag"; Maya Rudolph, ‘‘The Good Place"; Jane Lynch, ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Emma Thompson, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; Sandra Oh, ‘‘Saturday Night Live.’’

Television Movie: ‘‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"; ‘‘Brexit"; ‘‘Deadwood"; ‘‘King Lear"; ‘‘My Dinner with Herve.’’

Variety Talk Series: ‘‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; ‘‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"; ‘‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; ‘‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; ‘‘The Late Late Show with James Corden"; ‘‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’’

Variety Sketch Series: ‘‘At Home with Amy Sedaris"; ‘‘Documentary Now!"; ‘‘Drunk History"; ‘‘I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"; ‘‘Saturday Night Live'’’ ‘‘Who Is America?’’