List of nominees for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards

Drama Series: ‘‘Better Call Saul"; ‘‘Bodyguard"; ‘‘Game of Thrones"; ‘‘Killing Eve"; ‘‘Ozark"; ‘‘Pose"; ‘‘Succession"; ‘‘This is Us.’’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, ‘‘Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, ‘‘This is Us"; Kit Harrington, ‘‘Game of Thrones"; Bob Odenkirk, ‘‘Better Call Saul"; Billy Porter, ‘‘Pose"; Milo Ventimiglia, ‘‘This is Us.’’

Actress, Drama Series: Emilia Clarke, ‘‘Game of Thrones"; Robin Wright, ‘‘House of Cards"; Jodie Comer, ‘‘Killing Eve"; Sandra Oh, ‘‘Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, ‘‘Ozark"; Viola Davis, ‘‘How To Get Away With Murder"; Mandy Moore, ‘‘This Is Us.’’

Advertisement

Limited Series: ‘‘Chernobyl"; ‘‘Escape at Dannemora"; ‘‘Fosse/Verdon"; ‘‘When They See Us"; ‘‘Sharp Objects.’’

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Mahershala Ali, ‘‘True Detective"; Benicio Del Toro, ‘‘Escape at Dannemora"; Jared Harris, ‘‘Chernobyl"; Jharrel Jerome, ‘‘When They See Us"; Sam Rockwell, ‘‘Fosse/Verdon.’’

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amy Adams, ‘‘Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, ‘‘Escape at Dannemora"; Aunjanue Ellis, ‘‘When They See Us"; Joey King, ‘‘The Act"; Niecy Nash, ‘‘When They See Us"; Michelle Williams, ‘‘Fosse/Verdon.’’

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Rufus Sewell, ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Adam Sandler, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; John Mulaney, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; Matt Damon, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; Robert De Niro, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; Peter MacNicol, ‘‘Veep.’’

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Fiona Shaw, ‘‘Fleabag"; Kristin Scott Thomas, ‘‘Fleabag"; Maya Rudolph, ‘‘The Good Place"; Jane Lynch, ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Emma Thompson, ‘‘Saturday Night Live"; Sandra Oh, ‘‘Saturday Night Live.’’

Television Movie: ‘‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"; ‘‘Brexit"; ‘‘Deadwood"; ‘‘King Lear"; ‘‘My Dinner with Herve.’’

Variety Talk Series: ‘‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; ‘‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"; ‘‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; ‘‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; ‘‘The Late Late Show with James Corden"; ‘‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’’

Advertisement

Variety Sketch Series: ‘‘At Home with Amy Sedaris"; ‘‘Documentary Now!"; ‘‘Drunk History"; ‘‘I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"; ‘‘Saturday Night Live'’’ ‘‘Who Is America?’’