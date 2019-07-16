TV marks the moon landing milestone
Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. TV is there for you on that day with a few specials.
“Apollo: The Forgotten Films”
Never-before-seen footage and archival material show how the engineers, scientists, and astronauts got men on the moon. 8 p.m., Discovery
“Moon Landing Live”
This documentary includes NASA footage and news broadcasts from around the world to re-create the excitement. 9 p.m., BBC America
“The Day We Walked on the Moon”
Americans and the families of the astronauts reminisce about the moon landing. 9 p.m., Smithsonian
“Apollo 11”
A documentary recounting the mission using newly discovered 70mm footage. 9 p.m., CNN
“Confessions From Space: Apollo”
Six Apollo astronauts — including Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Charlie Duke — share their stories. 10 p.m., Discovery
