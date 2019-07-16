TV marks the moon landing milestone

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. TV is there for you on that day with a few specials.

Never-before-seen footage and archival material show how the engineers, scientists, and astronauts got men on the moon. 8 p.m., Discovery

“Moon Landing Live”

This documentary includes NASA footage and news broadcasts from around the world to re-create the excitement. 9 p.m., BBC America

“The Day We Walked on the Moon”

Americans and the families of the astronauts reminisce about the moon landing. 9 p.m., Smithsonian

“Apollo 11”

A documentary recounting the mission using newly discovered 70mm footage. 9 p.m., CNN

“Confessions From Space: Apollo”

Six Apollo astronauts — including Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Charlie Duke — share their stories. 10 p.m., Discovery

