TV Critic’s Corner

TV marks the moon landing milestone

By Matthew Gilbert Globe staff,July 16, 2019, 37 minutes ago
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin leaves the lunar module.
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin leaves the lunar module.(Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. TV is there for you on that day with a few specials.

“Apollo: The Forgotten Films”

Never-before-seen footage and archival material show how the engineers, scientists, and astronauts got men on the moon. 8 p.m., Discovery

“Moon Landing Live”

This documentary includes NASA footage and news broadcasts from around the world to re-create the excitement. 9 p.m., BBC America

“The Day We Walked on the Moon”

Americans and the families of the astronauts reminisce about the moon landing. 9 p.m., Smithsonian

“Apollo 11”

A documentary recounting the mission using newly discovered 70mm footage. 9 p.m., CNN

“Confessions From Space: Apollo”

Six Apollo astronauts — including Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Charlie Duke — share their stories. 10 p.m., Discovery

