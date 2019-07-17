Will anyone host this year’s Emmy Awards?

Earlier this week, the Television Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards, which will air on Fox on Sept. 22.

What they haven’t announced yet, though, is who, if anyone, will be hosting the event. Emmy show producers Don Mischer and Ian Stewart told Deadline this week that no decision has been made about the hosting job this year, and no invitations to host have been made. Last year, Michael Che and Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live” performed the duties.

The Emmys have gone hostless before, so it wouldn’t be a dramatic shift if they go that way this year. But after the Oscar debacle last year, when Kevin Hart was invited to host, said yes, and then withdraw after homophobic social media posts emerged, interest in the decision is high.