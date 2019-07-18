Chris Rock to star in new season of ‘Fargo’

There will be another season of “Fargo,” in case the long break has you wondering. And it sounds interesting, as you’d expect based on the first three rounds.

Chris Rock is the star this time, as Loy Cannon, “a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own,” according to FX. The story will be set in Kansas City, Mo., in 1950.

The cast will also include Jason Schwartzman, Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”), and Ben Whishaw. Because this is “Fargo,” their character names are Josto Fadda, Odis Weff, and Rabbi Milligan, respectively.