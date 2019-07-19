Tina Fey, Robert Carlock create comedy for Ted Danson

This item involves peak personnel. Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the pair behind “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” have a new comedy in the works for NBC. And the star of the show will be Ted Danson, who is currently in production on the final season of NBC’s “The Good Place.”

The still-untitled NBC series will star Ted Danson as a businessman turned mayor of LA.

That’s a ton of Emmy energy, considering the fact that Fey and Carlock won three best comedy Emmys for “30 Rock” and Danson has been nominated 13 times, including two wins for “Cheers.”

On the still-untitled single-camera show, Danson will play a wealthy businessman who is unexpectedly elected mayor of Los Angeles. “We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network’s greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted,” Fey and Carlock said in a statement.

