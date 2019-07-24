Third season of ‘The Crown’ coming in November

One question I get a lot these days is, “When is ‘The Crown’ coming back?” The second season of the Netflix series about the life of Queen Elizabeth appeared in December of 2017, and, aside from casting announcements, Netflix has been otherwise mum on the queen.

Helena Bonham Carter and her castmates on “The Crown” will likely be seen in November on Netflix.

But Tobias Menzies, who’ll take over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith, has let slip the date of the show’s return. In a recent interview on BBC Radio, the actor said, “We shot season three and that starts in November.”

So there it is, without confirmation from Netflix. Almost two years after the last season, “The Crown” will likely return in November with its new cast. In addition to Menzies as Philip, the cast will feature Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer.

