Jeff Bridges to star in FX drama ‘The Old Man’

Emma Thompson, Meryl Streep, Anthony Hopkins, Holly Hunter, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda, Dustin Hoffman, the list goes on and on. But there are still a few major stars who haven’t done TV yet.

One of them is Jeff Bridges, until now. (No: “Sea Hunt” does not count.) The seven-time Oscar nominee (and one-time winner, for “Crazy Heart”) is set to star in a new drama on FX called “The Old Man.” The show will be based on the novel by Thomas Perry, about a former CIA agent who is living off the grid when an assassin tries to kill him. Future, this is your past calling.