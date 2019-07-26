Expect to see Paul Giamatti in season 2 of ‘Lodge 49’

I was already eagerly awaiting the return of AMC’s “Lodge 49” on Aug. 12. The show, about a SoCal surfer dude named Dud who looks for healing and purpose in a club based around alchemy and fellowship, is unique, clever, mellow, and sunny, and its wonderful cast includes Wyatt Russell and Sonya Cassidy.

Now I’m even more ready: Paul Giamatti is going to appear in the second season. Giamatti is one of the show’s executive producers, and he delivered an uncredited voice performance last season as the voice in an audiobook. But he’s in a few of the new episodes, although he is refusing to describe his role.