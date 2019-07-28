The week in watching: ‘Euphoria’ provokes, ‘Four Weddings’ and Hulu get hitched, and must-see Mondays

“Euphoria” may be best known as the HBO series with a TV record for showing so very many penises. And it is pretty explicit, as it portrays teens dealing with sex, betrayal, drugs, and identity. In some ways, it’s like Netflix’s “Sex Education,” but a dark, cynical, even nihilistic version. Created by Sam Levinson, based on an Israeli series, “Euphoria” is a brooding portrait of teen self-destruction.

The show works its bleak magic on you, but only if you’re prepared to be a voyeuristic spy on the lives of some unhappy kids and their most twisted secrets. It has triggered outrage in certain circles for its edgy content, but, you know, no one is forcing anyone to tune in.

You have to enter the world of “Euphoria” expecting to be disturbed and provoked. It’s heated up, it’s blunt, it’s lurid — but artfully so. Levinson has an appealingly clear command over the mood and imagery of his story. And he withholds the moral twists like those we see on the CW, as he adheres to the struggles of his specific characters.

The performances are also a big plus. As the recovering drug addict at the center of everything, Zendaya is extraordinary. She’s haunting and haunted, as she seeks euphoria but winds up with emptiness. As Jules, her new best friend — and perhaps more — Hunter Schafer is a revelation, a trans girl who may be ready to move beyond harmful relationships.

“Euphoria” ends it first season on Sunday at 10 p.m.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The HBO miniseries “Years and Years” ends on Monday at 9 p.m. It has been hurtling forward into the near future, through the lives of a British family deeply affected by cruel immigration laws and rampant high tech.

Nathalie Emmanuel stars in the Hulu miniseries adaptation of "Four Weddings and a Funeral." (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

2. Just what we need, a remake of “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Yes, maybe. Or at least producer Mindy Kaling, lover of rom-coms, thinks so. The 10-episode series on Hulu will update and diversify the story from the Hugh Grant movie, and it stars Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”), Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychal Smith. It’s a limited series, but then so was “Big Little Lies.” It all depends on how popular it becomes. The premiere is on Wednesday.

3. If you don’t like David Spade’s humor, then say buh-bye to this one. Comedy Central continues to try new shows in the nightly 11:30 p.m. slot, to pick up the “Daily Show” audience. “Lights Out With David Spade” will focus on pop culture, as Spade and a panel of comics break down the headlines. It premieres Monday.

4. Netflix’s “The Red Sea Diving Resort” stars Chris Evans and Michael K. Williams in a fact-based story about smuggling refugees from Sudan to Israel in the 1980s. It’s directed by Israeli filmmaker Gideon Raff, who created the show that “Homeland” is based on, and it costars Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley. Look for it on Wednesday.

5. “Sherman’s Showcase” sounds pretty good in theory. Premiering on IFC on Wednesday at 10 p.m., it’s a best-of show featuring comedy and music from a legendary — but fictional — variety show. It was created, written, and executive produced by Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, the guys behind Comedy Central’s “South Side.” Recently, Fred Savage’s Fox series “What Just Happened??!” has been trying a similarly fake pop tribute with extremely meh results.

6. Another week, another true-crime documentary series. This one has the strong title “No One Saw a Thing,” and revolves around the unsolved death of a small-town bully in Missouri in 1981. His murder was witnessed by dozens, but no one was arrested. The six-episode run begins Thursday at 11 p.m. on Sundance. Those witnesses, by the way, deny having seen anything to this very day.

7. In this comedy from Cindy Chupack of “Sex and the City,” three best friends drive to New York City to surprise their adult sons, who haven’t been attentive enough. Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and, yes, Felicity Huffman are the stars of “Otherhood,” in case the concept doesn’t turn you on. Also in the cast of the movie, which premieres Friday on Netflix: Jake Lacy, Heidi Gardner, Mario Cantone, and Jake Hoffman.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?”

Filmed in D.C., the stand-up set has Cummings taking on feminism and technology. Netflix, Tuesday

“Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist”

The story of the ISIS terrorist most famous for broadcasting his beheadings. HBO, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“CMA Fest 2019”

Performances from the June event, including Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Blake Shelton. ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

“Jane the Virgin”

The beloved series ends after five seasons with a two-hour finale. The CW, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dafne Keen (center), and Ruth Wilson will star in the upcoming HBO series "His Dark Materials," part of the cable channel’s continuing efforts to bolster its Monday night lineup. (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

MONDAY MONDAY

You may have noticed that HBO has been expanding its scripted programming to Monday nights. And so far, that has only meant more good shows for subscribers — if they can remember to check them out.

The pay cabler put the unsettling miniseries “Chernobyl” on Mondays, and it was a hit, with a cumulative audience of more than 6 million viewers per episode. It put the excellent period drama “Gentleman Jack” on Mondays, and it pulled in 2.6 million viewers per episode. And “Years and Years,” whose numbers aren’t yet finalized, has been a brilliant miniseries and a highlight of HBO’s year.

More Monday night series are on the way, including “His Dark Materials,” a fantasy series starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson, and the final season of “The Deuce.”

“We weren’t just filling hours to fill hours,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “There’s not one show we aired that I wouldn’t have aired two years or five years ago. And Monday is not a night where we’re looking to burn off programming.” Ultimately, once the content revolution moves on to the next model, the night a series airs will be increasingly meaningless.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.