Amy Poehler teams up with ‘Simpsons’ producers for new animated series

The Burlington native and Golden Globe winner co-created and executive produced the series with Mike and Julie Scully , executive producers of “The Simpsons.” Poehler stars as the voice of two characters, and will be joined again by her “Parks and Recreation” costar Rashida Jones , as well as Wiz Khalifa , who voiced in the animated series “American Dad!” and “BoJack Horseman.”

Amy Poehler has her sights set on animation: Fox recently ordered her new family animation series, “DUNCANVILLE.”

“DUNCANVILLE” follows the life of an average 15-year-old boy named Duncan, his family, and his friends. Poehler voices Duncan and his mother, who is “constantly trying to prevent her son from ruining his life,” WWNY’s Craig Thorton reports.

Advertisement

Fox has ordered 13 episodes of the series, which is scheduled to premiere during the 2019-20 season. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Universal Television, “DUNCANVILLE” was co-created through Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow