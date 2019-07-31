Joss Whedon bringing sci-fi ‘epic’ with Laura Donnelly to HBO

Joss Whedon, creator of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “Firefly,” and “Dollhouse,” has a new series coming to HBO. Called “The Nevers,” it’s described in an HBO release as an “epic science-fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world.”

Laura Donnelly (pictured at the Tony Awards in June) will star in “The Nevers” on HBO.

Laura Donnelly, Jenny from “Outlander,” will star as “the most reckless, impulsive, emotionally damaged hero of her time.” And HBO has just released the names of a number of other cast members. Two of my favorites are on the list: Denis O’Hare, from “This Is Us” and “True Blood,” and James Norton, from “Grantchester” and “Happy Valley.”

The others include Olivia Williams from “Counterpart,” Tom Riley from “Da Vinci’s Demons,” Ben Chaplin from “Mad Dogs,” and Eleanor Tomlinson and Pip Torrens from “Poldark.”

