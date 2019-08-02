Stephen King to write new ending for ‘The Stand’ TV series

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — James Marsden and Amber Heard will star in ‘‘The Stand,’’ a limited series based on the Stephen King novel.

CBS All Access said Thursday that King, a Maine resident, will write the final chapter of the drama, a coda not in his book about a plague-devastated world.

“The script for that final episode is written. I was glad Josh Boone gave me the chance, because that final story has been in my mind for 30 years,” King tweeted on Thursday.