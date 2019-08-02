Stephen King to write new ending for ‘The Stand’ TV series
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — James Marsden and Amber Heard will star in ‘‘The Stand,’’ a limited series based on the Stephen King novel.
CBS All Access said Thursday that King, a Maine resident, will write the final chapter of the drama, a coda not in his book about a plague-devastated world.
“The script for that final episode is written. I was glad Josh Boone gave me the chance, because that final story has been in my mind for 30 years,” King tweeted on Thursday.
Marsden will play Stu, a factory worker facing an extraordinary situation. Heard’s character is Nadine, who follows an evil being with supernatural powers.
Odessa Young and Henry Zaga also will be part of the cast, the streaming service said.
‘‘The Stand’’ was adapted for a 1994 miniseries, which was written by King and included Gary Sinise and Ruby Dee in the cast.
The premiere date and other stars of CBS All Access’ ‘‘The Stand’’ have yet to be announced.