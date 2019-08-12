John Oliver admonishes Trump for ‘pathological’ response to El Paso shooting on ‘Last Week Tonight’
Comedian John Oliver chided President Trump for what he described as the “pathological lack of empathy” he displayed when he used a visit with hospitalized victims of last week’s shooting in El Paso to boast of the crowd he generated last time he was in the Texas town.
“Look, we all know how much Trump struggles to do the bare minimum of being a president, but it’s still genuinely shocking how much he struggles to do the bare minimum of being a [expletive] person,” Oliver said on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight.”
The HBO host cut to a clip of Trump’s visit to the hospital, during which the president compared the number of his supporters who attended his February speech to the size of the crowd at a counter-rally led by former Texas Representative and native El Pasoan Beto O’Rourke.
Advertisement
“That was some crowd, and we had twice the number outside,” Trump said in the clip. “And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot.”
Oliver began the episode by describing a “busy week” for Trump, who “oversaw the largest single-state raid in ICE history, retweeted conspiracy theories about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, and visited the sites of last week’s mass shootings,” he said.
Oliver went on to predict legislators wouldn’t move to tighten federal gun laws in the wake of last weekend’s shootings in El Paso and Dayton because of the influence exerted by the National Rifle Association.
“The president has said that he’s willing to stand up to the NRA, but he’s also one, a liar, and two, likely to identify with the organization that has spent itself into colossal debt, has troubling ties to Russia, and is associated with [expletive] TV programs and very bad taste,” Oliver said.
Advertisement
Watch: John Oliver admonishes Trump for “pathological” response to El Paso shooting on “Last Week Tonight.” Warning: This video contains explicit language.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.