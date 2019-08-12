John Oliver admonishes Trump for ‘pathological’ response to El Paso shooting on ‘Last Week Tonight’

Comedian John Oliver chided President Trump for what he described as the “pathological lack of empathy” he displayed when he used a visit with hospitalized victims of last week’s shooting in El Paso to boast of the crowd he generated last time he was in the Texas town.

“Look, we all know how much Trump struggles to do the bare minimum of being a president, but it’s still genuinely shocking how much he struggles to do the bare minimum of being a [expletive] person,” Oliver said on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight.”

The HBO host cut to a clip of Trump’s visit to the hospital, during which the president compared the number of his supporters who attended his February speech to the size of the crowd at a counter-rally led by former Texas Representative and native El Pasoan Beto O’Rourke.