Will third Democratic debate be a two-parter?

The third Democratic debate is set for Thursday, Sept. 12 — and also, perhaps, if we’re unlucky, Friday, Sept. 13. The Democratic National Committee has said that the maximum number of candidates for one night is 10, and it’s possible at least 11 of the two dozen or so candidates will qualify.

So far, according to the site FiveThirtyEight, nine have already made it to the stage for No. 3, which will air on ABC: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, and Amy Klobuchar. And one — Julián Castro — is close, having already met the donor requirement and in need of only one more poll to qualify.