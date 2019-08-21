fb-pixel
TV Critic’s Corner

‘Succession’ is more ‘Dynasty’ than it is ‘King Lear’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,August 21, 2019, an hour ago
Brian Cox plays media mogul Logan Roy in “Succession.”
Brian Cox plays media mogul Logan Roy in “Succession.”(Peter Kramer/HBO)

I love “Succession,” which recently returned for its second season, which has been a lot of fun so far. With dead-eyed Kendall, Roman the joker king, and Shiv the cold golden child circling around their aggressive, manipulative, and capricious father, media mogul Logan Roy, the show offers endless amusement. It’s a domestic “Game of Thrones.” There is enough back-stabbing and secretive planning among the Roys to keep them joyless — and to keep us joyfully entertained — for some time to come.

But I do want to clarify that “Succession” is, essentially, under all the exquisite camerawork, “Dynasty.” It’s on HBO, which carries the air of quality, and some of the acting — particularly by Brian Cox as Logan — is quite fine, even Emmy worthy. But it really is a family soap opera, with some of the excesses that go along with that genre. On “Dynasty,” the ladies mud wrestled; on “Succession,” Kendall gets spit on by a fired employee.

Advertisement

I’m not suggesting it’s bad because of its DNA. But all the celebration about the show — including a nomination this year for a best drama Emmy and many comparisons to “King Lear” — might lead you to believe it’s something more exalted than it is. “Succession” is a portrait of an infighting family of bad people with a lot of money, no moral compass, and no redeeming qualities. They’re the one percent — but they can’t enjoy their power and money because they’re so insecure about losing them.