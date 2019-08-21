‘Succession’ is more ‘Dynasty’ than it is ‘King Lear’

I love “Succession,” which recently returned for its second season, which has been a lot of fun so far. With dead-eyed Kendall, Roman the joker king, and Shiv the cold golden child circling around their aggressive, manipulative, and capricious father, media mogul Logan Roy, the show offers endless amusement. It’s a domestic “Game of Thrones.” There is enough back-stabbing and secretive planning among the Roys to keep them joyless — and to keep us joyfully entertained — for some time to come.

But I do want to clarify that “Succession” is, essentially, under all the exquisite camerawork, “Dynasty.” It’s on HBO, which carries the air of quality, and some of the acting — particularly by Brian Cox as Logan — is quite fine, even Emmy worthy. But it really is a family soap opera, with some of the excesses that go along with that genre. On “Dynasty,” the ladies mud wrestled; on “Succession,” Kendall gets spit on by a fired employee.