Bob Odenkirk: The ‘Breaking Bad’ movie has already been filmed

Guess what: That “Breaking Bad” sequel movie has already been filmed, according to Bob Odenkirk. Looks like the paparazzi got hornswoggled.

The actor, who plays Saul Goodman-Jimmy McGill in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” said he “can’t wait to see it” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t know what people know and don’t know,” he said. “I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”