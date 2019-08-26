‘SNL’ just announced its fall lineup, and a former cast member is hosting for the first time in 3 decades

The show will feature Harrelson with musical guest Billie Eilish on Sept. 28; Phoebe Waller-Bridge and musical guest Taylor Swift on Oct. 5; “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour and musical guest Camila Cabello on Oct. 12; Stewart on Nov. 2; and Murphy on Dec. 21.

“Saturday Night Live” is returning next month, and NBC just dropped the fall lineup — which is chock full of stars like Kristen Stewart, Woody Harrelson, and, most notably, Eddie Murphy.

Murphy’s return is especially notable because the comedian, who was an “SNL” cast member from 1980 to 1984, hasn’t performed on the show in more than three decades — he last hosted in December 1984, shortly after leaving the show.

But, according to The New York Times, Murphy got into a feud with “SNL” after a joke about his career was made by David Spade: “Look children, it’s a falling star; make a wish,” Spade had quipped, as a photo of Murphy appeared on the splitscreen above him.

Spade recounted the verbal lashing he received from Murphy in his 2015 memoir, “Almost Interesting,” describing the incident as “so much worse than I had imagined.”

“He just got caught in friendly fire and my deep desire to make an impression on my bosses and keep my job. How pathetic,” Spade wrote.

However, Murphy appeared on the “SNL” 40th anniversary special in 2015, saying the show was “such a big part of who I am.”

Also of note on the 2019 fall schedule: October 5, which will feature both Waller-Bridge (the British writer/actress of “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” fame) and Rhode Island homeowner Taylor Swift.

In fact, Swift seemed particularly excited for her time slot.

The show, which has seen a resurgence in interest in today’s political climate, won an Emmy in 2018 for best variety sketch series.