Ryan Murphy is an American success story

He has a new season of FX’s “American Crime Story” called “Impeachment” on the way, about the Monica Lewinsky scandal (she’s one of the executive producers). Sarah Paulson is Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein is Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford is Paula Jones.

The man behind “Nip/Tuck,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Feud,” “9-1-1,” and “Pose,” among others, is heading into his $300 million deal with Netflix — and finishing up his FX deal — with many new series in the works.

I’m consistently impressed by Ryan Murphy’s work, not only the quality but the quantity of it. Next to him, it seems, we’re all sloths.

Advertisement

He has a new Netflix series, “The Politician,” premiering on Sept. 27, with Ben Platt as an ambitious young candidate. Also in the cast: Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange.

He has Netflix’s “Ratched,” an origin story from the nurse in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” on the way, starring Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Judy Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Corey Stoll, and Sharon Stone.

He’s adapting three theater pieces for Netflix. Two of them are movies — “The Prom” with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and “The Boys in the Band” with Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, and Andrew Rannells. And “A Chorus Line” will be a 10-part miniseries.

He’s putting together “Hollywood” for Netflix for next May, with Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, Parsons, and Darren Criss. It’s a look at the Hollywood sex industry.

He’s making a miniseries about the designer Halston, with Ewan McGregor as the lead.

And he has a few documentaries on the way, including “A Secret Love,” about a lesbian couple who came out in their 80s, and a 10-parter about the life and times of Andy Warhol.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.