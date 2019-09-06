Ann Dowd has another tale to tell

I’m a big fan of Ann Dowd, who has broken through in recent years with her turns on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Good Behavior,” “Masters of Sex,” and “The Leftovers.” She is thoroughly, completely, and totally Dowd-tastic.

So here’s a tidbit for those of you who can’t get enough of Dowd’s Aunt Lydia. The actress has participated in the audiobook version of Margaret Atwood’s sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” called “The Testaments,” which was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize this week. She voices Lydia (who had a telling backstory episode last season), the role for which she won an Emmy in 2017. The new novel, due in stores on Tuesday, is set 15 years after the end of the first novel.

Oh, a few others are in the audiobook, too, namely Atwood, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mae Whitman, Derek Jacobi, and Tantoo Cardinal.

