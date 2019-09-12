LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘‘Saturday Night Live’’ is adding three new cast members for its upcoming 45th season, including the show’s only Asian American performer.

Bowen Yang, who joined NBC’s ‘‘SNL’’ last season as a staff writer, will be a featured player, NBC said Thursday. Yang is co-host of a podcast, ‘‘Las Culturistas.’’

Also joining the show as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis. Fineman has been a regular performer with the Groundlings improv company, and both she and Gillis were featured as ‘‘New Faces’’ at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.