The third Democratic primary debate kicked off Thursday night in Houston, Texas, with the top ten candidates facing off on stage. Following the debate, late-night hosts took to their own sound stages to crack jokes and poke fun at some of the candidates.

Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” kept his jokes about the debate to his opening monologue.

“Tonight was the third Democratic debate and I heard that the candidates were warned not to swear. The moderator said that any dirty language would make the candidates appear to presidential,” Fallon said, referencing the number of times President Trump has used profanity at rallies and during speeches.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” riffed on the debate in his opening monologue and discussed the event with guest Sean Penn. Kimmel poked fun at the ages of Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang’s proposal to give ten families $1,000 a month for a year, and Julián Castro’s jab at Biden.

Kimmel also put together a sitcom-style introduction for all the candidates, joking that “Joey Biden,” “F***in’ Beto O’Rourke,” and “Bernie Sanders as Grandpa” were on a show called “Dems the Breaks!”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Host Stephen Colbert featured the debate heavily on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He discussed the event with guest CNN host Jake Tapper, put together “The Ballad of the Dem Debate” for his cold open, and cracked plenty of jokes during his opening monologue.

In particular, Colbert poked fun at Sanders’ apparent sore throat, calling him the “Senator from Phlegm-sylvania.”

“Bernie Sanders of course looks like a man who always carries a lozenge in his pocket. Well tonight it really should have been unwrapped,” Colbert said.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” host Seth Meyers kept his commentary on the Democratic debate to a few jokes at the beginning of his monologue about the news.

“The third Democratic debate was held in Houston tonight and featured ten Democratic candidates. And thanks to gerrymandering, four Republicans,” Meyers said.

