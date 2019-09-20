It’s also weird news, because the first two seasons were so flimsy they hardly registered. They served as a kind of extended introduction to the world of the series. It wasn’t until season three, when the gang went to Las Vegas, that the material deepened and slowed down, and we got to know many of the members of the large ensemble. Finally, “GLOW” felt like it was really getting started.

Netflix has renewed “GLOW” for a fourth and final season, which is good news.

For some shows, three or four seasons are just right. Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” went on for seven seasons, when four would have been more fitting. But for “GLOW,” four seasons seems less so.

No premiere date has been announced, but traditionally the show has appeared in the summer months.

