Yowch. The ratings for this year’s Emmy Awards telecast on Fox thoroughly tanked. The hostless ceremony Sunday night drew the smallest audience for any Emmys ever. The total viewership for the night was 6.9 million, a 32 percent drop from last year’s Monday airing and a 39 percent drop from 2017’s Sunday airing.

Again, yowch. The Emmys are not only merely dying. They’re really most sincerely dying.

Color me unsurprised. With the popular “Game of Thrones” up for its final round of statues, Fox might have expected more viewer interest on Sunday night. But the HBO show, which had repeat wins for best drama and supporting actor (Peter Dinklage), has been prominent for much of the decade. Its nominations likely didn’t inspire interest in the Emmys; indeed they may have left potential viewers feeling tired of the same old same old.