Recently, series such as “GLOW” and, especially, “Pose” have taken on AIDS as a plot point. Now, a five-part miniseries called “Boys” is about to dive into the subject.

It’s a promising project. “Boys” is created by Russell T. Davies of “Years and Years” and “Queer as Folk,” and it’s about a group of young gay men in the 1980s dealing with the epidemic. The cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, and Olly Alexander.