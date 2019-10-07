Comedian John Oliver revisited the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump during the opening sequence of his show “Last Week Tonight” on HBO on Sunday Night. The host focused on the president’s public call for an investigation into Joe Biden’s family and on the emergence of a second whistle-blower in the Trump-Ukraine case.

Oliver said that the president’s open acknowledgment that he is seeking foreign investigation —including from China or Ukraine — of a political opponent is dangerous for the country.

“Using your office to take down your political rivals is what dictators do,” Oliver said. “Trump asking China and Ukraine to do that should really bother us.”