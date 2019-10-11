A four-hour miniseries based on James Comey’s bestseller “A Higher Loyalty” is on its way. Scheduled to begin production next month, it is from CBS Studios and will land on Showtime or CBS All Access or both. I do hope it’s on Showtime; the pay streaming platform CBS All Access still feels like it lives in another world.

Jeff Daniels will star as James Comey, which sounds about right. The rest of the cast features Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump, Holly Hunter as Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Michael Kelly as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey.