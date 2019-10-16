Robbie portrays a composite character created for the film, while Kidman and Theron transform into former Fox hosts Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, respectively. The two real-life anchors provided accounts key to Ailes’ departure from Fox News — they led the flood of women who accused him of sexual harassment in 2016.

The actresses’ resemblances to the anchors prompted acclaim when the trailer was released online — Theron’s appearance as Kelly in particular drawing praise .

The first full-length trailer for the movie “Bombshell,” was released Tuesday, featuring stars Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron. The trio play three Fox News employees involved in the ouster of former Fox head Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow.

In the new trailer, Theron appears on the set of Kelly’s old show, “The Kelly File” and in several scenes as the TV host, while Kidman appeared on Carlson’s old show “Fox & Friends.”

The full-length trailer followed the August release of a teaser trailer involving the three riding the elevator in the Fox News office, with a single line from Kidman’s Carlson — “it’s hot in here” — marking the only dialogue in the minute-and-a-half video.

The new trailer features all three delivering lines as their characters and Theron, a South African native, adopting the clipped tones of Kelly, who grew up on the East Coast of the US.

The trailer’s release coincides with Kelly’s return to Fox News as a guest of Tucker Carlson, who will interview her on his show Wednesday. It will mark the first time she’ll be on the network since her departure in early 2017.

