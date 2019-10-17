The move was a no-brainer for CBS. Colbert is, by far, the most watched late night host.

CBS announced Thursday that it had agreed to a contract extension with Colbert that will keep him as the host of “The Late Show” through August 2023. He was previously signed through August 2020.

Stephen Colbert has dominated late night television during the Trump presidency. Now he’ll get a shot at staying on top well past the 2020 election.

In the current television season, Colbert is averaging 3.1 million viewers, compared with the 1.8 million that both Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” on NBC and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC attract.

Advertisement

Colbert won the 2018-2019 season in the demographic of adults younger than 50 prized by advertisers, narrowly beating Fallon in that category. In the season now underway, Fallon has retaken a slim lead among young adults.

Colbert replaced David Letterman as the host of “The Late Show” in September 2015. For his first 18 months at CBS, Colbert, the former host of Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report,” struggled mightily in the ratings as he made the adjustment to playing for the larger audience that comes with a network show.

But with a new executive producer, Chris Licht, plucked from CBS News, and with Donald Trump in the White House, Colbert has been on a spirited run, leading his show with politics-heavy monologues that are sharply critical of the president. In the process, he reversed the two decades of total viewership dominance that NBC had over CBS in the 11:35 p.m. time slot.

Colbert’s new contract ensures that the late night lineup is likely to remain mostly intact for several years to come. CBS’ 12:37 a.m. host, James Corden, signed a new contract in August, keeping him as host of “The Late Late Show” through 2022. Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” is signed through 2022. Fallon’s deal with NBC runs through 2021. And Kimmel recently signed a three-year contract extension of his own.