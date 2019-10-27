“Unless, of course, that person is wearing a Yankees hat,” Che joked.

The bill, if passed would result in a fine for anyone using a certain curse that starts with “b” to “accost annoy, degrade, or demean” someone else.

During the “Weekend Update” segment of “Saturday Night Live” this week, anchor Michael Che made fun of a Massachusetts bill that proposes banning one particular word from derogatory usage.

The bill, filed in May by Boston Democrat Daniel Hunt, was based on a constituent’s petition and charged that anyone who uses the word at another person’s expense “shall be considered to be a disorderly person,” and will be subject to a fine of up to $200. A violation “may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.”

Meanwhile, at the start of this week’s episode, Alec Baldwin returned to once again play President Trump, this time hosting a campaign rally in Alberqueque. He welcomed various guests and supporters to the stage, updating the crowd on the Congressional impeachment inquiry, and commented on the unfolding conflict in Syria.

Flanked by supporters, Baldwin’s Trump joked he was in “New Mexico, my favorite Mexico,” and engaged in a call-and-response imitation of the president’s rallies.

“There was no...” Baldwin’s Trump called out.

“Collusion!” the crowd responded.

“No no, the new one: There was no...” Baldwin’s Trump responded.

“Quid pro quo!” the crowd replied.

“That’s right,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

After greeting a series of supporters, Baldwin’s Trump spoke with Senator Lindsey Graham, played by “SNL” cast member Kate McKinnon; Mark Zuckerberg, played by Alex Moffat; Bill Clinton, played by “SNL” alum Darrel Hammond; and Turkish president Erdogan, played by “SNL” alumnus Fred Armisen.

The two leaders chatted about their friendship before Armisen’s Erdogan said, “we’re still working on getting that dirt on Biden, but I wanted to throw out there that we could jsut make him disappear.”

“No, no, no, no,, no,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “But it’s so nice of you to offer.”



