Officials at HBO could not immediately be reached by the Globe for comment.

Deadline , Entertainment Weekly , the Hollywood Reporter , and Variety all published reports Tuesday on the news, citing sources who said the cast were told HBO would not advance the pilot to a series.

HBO has chosen not to move forward with a “Game of Thrones” prequel starring Naomi Watts, according to multiple reports published Tuesday.

The spinoff, from Jane Goldman and series author George R.R. Martin, was set to take place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” Watts’s character was set to be a charismatic socialite with a dark secret, and the cast was to be rounded out with Josh Whitehouse from “Poldark,” among others, the Globe previously reported in October 2018.

Naomi Watts accepted an award during the 8th Annual Australians in Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner on October 23 in Los Angeles. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Australians In Film

HBO’s official description of the show was previously posted: “Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know.”

A link to a page about the prequel on HBO’s website has since been taken down. The page previously said that the prequel was “in the works,” and that the cast would also include Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, Dixie Egerickx, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

The series had started production in Northern Ireland in spring 2019, according to a previous Globe report.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Reporter in September also reported that a second “Game of Thrones” prequel was in the works, this one focusing more on the Targaryen line.

The reports also come on the heels of news that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also stepping away from their deal for “Star Wars” movies so they can instead focus on their partnership with Netflix.

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both ‘Star Wars’ and our Netflix projects,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement, according to Deadline. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”