It’s been five months since a to-go coffee cup appeared on a table in the Great Hall of Winterfell in Episode 4 of the final season of “Game of Thrones” and, thanks to Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, the responsible party may have finally been revealed.
In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Clarke spilled the beans on which “Games of Thrones” co-star was responsible for the gaff.
“Here’s the truth. We had a party before the Emmy’s recently and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys — who’s sitting next to me in that scene — he pulls me aside and he says ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something... The coffee cup was mine,’ ” Clarke told host Jimmy Fallon.
Clarke had previously been blamed for the cup’s appearance by co-star Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, during Turner’s appearance on Fallon’s show in May.
“Look who it’s placed in front of,” Turner said at the time, pointing to a picture of the scene where the to-go coffee cup is sitting in front of Clarke.
Clarke did admit she wasn’t totally sure it was Hill.
“I think that’s who did it...He said it. He might have been drunk. But he said it,” she said.
Watch Emilia Clarke’s fill interview:
