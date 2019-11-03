After delivering a few jokes, McKinnon’s Warren took questions from the audience about her Medicare for All plan and began by repeating a Warren refrain: that medical bills are the country’s No. 1 cause of bankruptcy.

McKinnon, who has appeared as Warren on several episodes of this season of “SNL,” opened the show by bounding out on stage at a rally in Vinton, Iowa, declaring “I just housed a Nature Valley bar in the hallway, so I am jacked up and ready to pop off.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren got the “Saturday Night Live” treatment once again this week, with cast member Kate McKinnon portraying the presidential candidate at a rally and Q&A in Iowa following the release of her Medicare for All plan .

“That’s a tricky little corn maze, right?” McKinnon’s Warren said.

She went on to lay out the “specifics” of her plan, rolling out a posterboard that featured three bullets for funding the plan: Cutting military spending, taxing Amazon, and taxing banks.

Those three bullet points, which partially represent how Warren proposes to pay for her plan, weren’t enough for a Kamala Harris volunteer in the audience, played by Cecily Strong.

“Sorry Senator, I’m going to need to see the math on that,” she said.

McKinnon’s Warren responded by rotating the board to show a dizzying array of graphs, headlines, and statistics.

“Do you understand this?” she asked. “I do, and I could explain it to you, but you’d die.”

She answered two more questions from audience members, ending with a pledge to an upset woman, played by Chloe Fineman, who was crying over a problematic insurance plan.

“Here’s what’s going to happen: You’re going to call him and you’re going to end it,” McKinnon’s Warren said. “Then one day, BlueCross BlueShield is going to text you from the club saying ‘baby I miss you,’ and you’re going to say ‘new phone, who dis?’ ”

You can watch the entire clip below. Warning: This video includes language some may find offensive.

