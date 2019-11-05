Actors Chris and Scott Evans joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night to share some childhood stories (the two grew up in Sudbury), and the older Evans let slip that he’d encouraged Scott to cut class when the two attended Lincoln-Sudbury High School.

In a segment called “Know Your Bro,” the two were quizzed on some childhood stories and on Scott’s preferred job if he wasn’t an actor (homicide detective).

Fallon asked Scott, while Chris covered his ears with noise-canceling headphones, if there was a story about something Chris did while they were growing up that their parents didn’t know about. He told a story about Chris causing him to fall and cut his head on a table.