Actors Chris and Scott Evans joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night to share some childhood stories (the two grew up in Sudbury), and the older Evans let slip that he’d encouraged Scott to cut class when the two attended Lincoln-Sudbury High School.
In a segment called “Know Your Bro,” the two were quizzed on some childhood stories and on Scott’s preferred job if he wasn’t an actor (homicide detective).
Fallon asked Scott, while Chris covered his ears with noise-canceling headphones, if there was a story about something Chris did while they were growing up that their parents didn’t know about. He told a story about Chris causing him to fall and cut his head on a table.
Chris, taking off his headphones, started to tell a story, not about his brother cutting his head, but about the two cutting class while in high school (they both went to Lincoln Sudbury). Amid the audience’s laughter, it became clear to him that he’d missed the mark.
“Judging by the reaction, that’s not right,” he said, before finishing the story.
The two have appeared together on late-night television several times, with Fallon and with Seth Meyers both joking with them about their sibling tendencies. The last time they were on Fallon, in 2015, they played flip cup with the host and his sister, Gloria Fallon.
