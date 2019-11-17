After a week of televised impeachment inquiry hearings in Congress, “Saturday Night Live” held hearings of its own in its most recent episode and mocked the proceedings on “Weekend Update.”

The show imitated the hearings in its cold open, styled as an episode of a soap opera called “Days of Our Impeachment,” featuring a cameo from actor Jon Hamm, who played Ambassador William Taylor, one of multiple government officials who testified that President Trump sought investigations of Joe Biden from Ukraine.

“SNL” mocked news analysts who described the proceedings as lacking in “pizzazz,” by running an introduction that said they would present the hearings “in a way that underscores how scandalous these revelations really are.”